https://datashop.cboe.com/time-sales-api is a nice product and I'm wondering if exists an alternative with similar quality, specifically for options.

With "similar quality", I'm referring to data accuracy and how quickly the market data is available to access by API.

Data from TDAmeritrade API regarding options chains is updated with a time delay over 700 milliseconds, and that is too long for my applications.

Any idea of other good and serious options market data APIs out there?