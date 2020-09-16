1

I've owned my home for 1.5 years and it has been my primary residence. I decided to move, and want to sell, however, I'm unsure if I have to pay capital gains.

When searching the internet I find conflicting resources. Some say I need to have owned the home for 1 year, others say 2. I've even read that if its my first home, I don't have to pay capital gains regardless of time owned.

I cannot seem to find a straight positive answer, so I am hoping this forum can provide some clarity.

I live in Michigan if that information is needed.

The property must be your primary residence and you must have occupied it for 2 of the last 5 years and make no more than $250,000 in gains if you're single or $500,000 if file joint tax returns with a spouse.

There are exceptions, for instance for members of the armed forces.

Official IRS document regarding this subject: https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc701

I believe everything you need is spelled out in that article and the accompanying link that will take you to the "Exclusion Test" to see if you're eligible for partial gains exclusions: https://www.irs.gov/publications/p523#en_US_2019_publink10008937

