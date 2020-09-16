I've owned my home for 1.5 years and it has been my primary residence. I decided to move, and want to sell, however, I'm unsure if I have to pay capital gains.

When searching the internet I find conflicting resources. Some say I need to have owned the home for 1 year, others say 2. I've even read that if its my first home, I don't have to pay capital gains regardless of time owned.

I cannot seem to find a straight positive answer, so I am hoping this forum can provide some clarity.

I live in Michigan if that information is needed.