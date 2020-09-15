I plan to invest a portion of my savings in cryptocurrencies that I understand on a technical level (e.g. Bitcoin and Ethereum). However, otherwise prudent financial advice articles on the internet invariably claim that my decision is unwise. Cryptocurrencies are not commonly seen as a proper investment; they are seen as "risky", "speculative", or even "gambling". I don't understand why cryptocurrency is not considered a proper investment in the same class as real estate, stocks, bonds, and foreign currency. The Bitcoin-USD price volatility probably contributed to the "speculation" and "gambling" labels, but stock market volatility doesn't stop stocks from being considered investment-grade! To reduce risk from individual cryptocurrencies, I could simply hold a large basket of cryptocurrencies instead of just one or two (similar to diversified index funds for stocks).

Why are cryptocurrencies not considered proper investments?

Can I make my cryptocurrency holdings "investment-grade" by holding a basket of cryptocurrencies instead of just one or two?