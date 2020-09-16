The idea is that the total quote is kept the same, but line-items are modified so that most of the budget is focused on one (or a few) items and then those items are delayed/dropped.
In the toy example below, you get tricked into walking the dog, baby sitting, and getting groceries for only $30 if you're paying attention since the totals are the same.
PROPOSED PLAN COUNTER OFFER
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+
| Task | Fee | Date | | | Task | Fee | Date |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+
| Walk Dog | $10 | Monday | | | Walk Dog | $5 | Monday |
| Babysit | $40 | Monday | | | Babysit | $10 | Monday |
| Clean House | $40 | Monday | | | Clean House | $80 | Maybe sometime|
| Get Groceries | $20 | Monday | | | Get Groceries | $15 | Monday |
| Total | $110 | | | | Total | $110 | |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+