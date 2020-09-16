1

The idea is that the total quote is kept the same, but line-items are modified so that most of the budget is focused on one (or a few) items and then those items are delayed/dropped.

In the toy example below, you get tricked into walking the dog, baby sitting, and getting groceries for only $30 if you're paying attention since the totals are the same.

            PROPOSED PLAN                         COUNTER OFFER
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+
|     Task      |  Fee  |  Date  |  |  |     Task      |  Fee  |      Date     |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+
| Walk Dog      | $10   | Monday |  |  | Walk Dog      | $5    | Monday        |
| Babysit       | $40   | Monday |  |  | Babysit       | $10   | Monday        |
| Clean House   | $40   | Monday |  |  | Clean House   | $80   | Maybe sometime|
| Get Groceries | $20   | Monday |  |  | Get Groceries | $15   | Monday        |
| Total         | $110  |        |  |  | Total         | $110  |               |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+---------------+
  1
    Is this an accounting trick or a sales trick? I guess I'm not understanding the context for use here. If you're altering real numbers to make the books look a certain way, the auditors might not be thrilled. – BobbyScon 1 hour ago
  • @BobbyScon Fair point, an example context would be a handyman giving an itemized quote to a landlord and the landlord using this tactic to manipulate the handyman into unknowingly agreeing to working cheaper. It is a dishonest negotiation tactic and I wonder if it has a name that can be referenced when we see this. I updated the title to "negotiation". – user102587 34 mins ago
  • So in the instance of your example plan vs counter in the question, the landlord would agree to the total cost of $110, but later say "Never mind, I don't want you to clean the house" and essentially get the 3 other services for cheaper than they would have originally? I can't think of a technical name for the tactic, but several less-civilized names come to mind... – BobbyScon 5 mins ago

