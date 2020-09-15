0

Does anyone know if this sneaky accounting trick has a name?

The idea is that the total is kept the same, but line-items are modified so that most of the budget is focused on one (or a few) items and then those items are delayed/dropped.

In the toy example below, you get tricked into walking the dog, baby sitting, and getting groceries for the fee of a single babysit...and you may not even realize it if you're not paying attention since the totals are the same.

            PROPOSED PLAN                         COUNTER OFFER
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+-------------+
|     Task      |  Fee  |  Date  |  |  |     Task      |  Fee  |   Date      |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+-------------+
| Walk Dog      | $10   | Monday |  |  | Walk Dog      | $5    | Monday      |
| Babysit       | $40   | Monday |  |  | Babysit       | $10   | Monday      |
| Clean House   | $40   | Monday |  |  | Clean House   | $80   | Next decade |
| Get Groceries | $20   | Monday |  |  | Get Groceries | $15   | Monday      |
| Total         | $110  |        |  |  | Total         | $110  |             |
+---------------+-------+--------+--+--+---------------+-------+-------------+
