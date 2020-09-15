Does anyone know if this sneaky accounting trick has a name?

The idea is that the total is kept the same, but line-items are modified so that most of the budget is focused on one (or a few) items and then those items are delayed/dropped.

In the toy example below, you get tricked into walking the dog, baby sitting, and getting groceries for the fee of a single babysit...and you may not even realize it if you're not paying attention since the totals are the same.