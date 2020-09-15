I have a small task to make a currency converter (not for practical use, just as an up-to-standards technical exercise).

The only source of data available (specific project requirements) is the exchange rates of EUR against different foreign currencies, AUD and GBP, for example.

Given that I have data on EUR -> AUD conversion and EUR -> GBP, can I get AUD -> GBP by using EUR such that AUD -> EUR -> GBP? In other words, convert AUD to EUR, then convert EUR to GBP.

Playing with some conversions on the back of an envelope somewhat checks out. I am fine with the implementation side of things, but not with exchange rates and the like, hence I would rather not make assumptions and double check how off this would be.