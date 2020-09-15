You can certainly work food/package delivery or similar while still hunting a proper job to keep money flowing in. You could take on extra work now to supplement income if you were so motivated. If you do become unemployed there's often some disincentive to work part-time, so you'll need to weigh the cost/benefit of a part-time temporary job.

It's hard to know how long finding a new job might take, so I'd focus on the things you have greater control over now. Primarily this means cutting expenses. Perhaps you can refinance your mortgage, cut entertainment spending, etc.

You could go further and rent out a room in your house to help reduce living expenses or downsize. People have all sorts of creative solutions to low income, it's just a matter of how far you're willing to go to protect your savings.