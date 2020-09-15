I am a highly skilled worker in the oil & gas industry. I fear I may be laid off soon because gestures at everything. I have already begun rapidly applying to a lot of jobs. Unemployment in my state, PA, will be enough to cover my mortgage, but not much above that. I do have a hefty emergency fund and a lot of money in the stock market, so I am in no serious danger. However, I would prefer not to utilize the emergency fund or pull anything out of the market if I can, so I am curious what I can do to supplement my monthly income?
Deliver pizzas? Rideshare driver? Bag groceries? – D Stanley 23 mins ago
Your question is a bit too broad and amounts to "What are ways to make money?". Probably not a good question for the site. That said, I'll say you should not be so reticent to dig into your emergency fund. That's exactly why you have an emergency fund for this type of situation. Best of luck with finding a place to land if the worst happens! – JohnFx♦ 13 mins ago
You can certainly work food/package delivery or similar while still hunting a proper job to keep money flowing in. You could take on extra work now to supplement income if you were so motivated. If you do become unemployed there's often some disincentive to work part-time, so you'll need to weigh the cost/benefit of a part-time temporary job.
It's hard to know how long finding a new job might take, so I'd focus on the things you have greater control over now. Primarily this means cutting expenses. Perhaps you can refinance your mortgage, cut entertainment spending, etc.
You could go further and rent out a room in your house to help reduce living expenses or downsize. People have all sorts of creative solutions to low income, it's just a matter of how far you're willing to go to protect your savings.