Right now I have a good income from my software engineering job and want to supplement that with a small solar power plant (costing between 5000€ - 7000€) and sell power to the grid.

I would be happy if I could earn 300 - 500€ per month (which is a typical wage in Greece, but way less than my current income). AFAIK a typical ROI is in 5 years on a typical solar power plant.

Do you think it is a good idea to use this approach, so I can have an income not based upon software engineering?

My idea is to have small steady income from selling electricity, so I can use this income to fund a future software project I want to start.

Though my plan may have some drawbacks:

  1. Maintenance: Usually how much is the maintenance cost for a solar power unit?
  2. ROI: Does a typical solar power plant take 5 years to pay for itself?

The unit will be installed in Greece.

  • How much income do you expect to generate with your power plant? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago
  • How sensitive is the cost of electricity? In the future, you may generate very little income because the price of power is low. – Pete B. 1 hour ago
  • It is impossible to provide a 'good idea' / 'bad idea' answer to this question without actually knowing what the expected revenue is. You will need to do local research on that based on typical energy production from a similar solar panel + price of selling back energy to your utility company. In some areas, lack of sun or lack of good utility regulation can make solar panels almost worthless. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon where I can find this information you need? Usually this is not a free information and Idk the correct keywords. – Dimitrios Desyllas 1 hour ago
  • 2
    I don't follow your math. "small solar power plant (costing between 5000€ - 7000€)" and "typical ROI is in 5yrs" does not yield "300 - 500€ per month". At 300/mo over 5 years that would be 18,000 in revenue. Is your initial cost missing a 0 and should be 50,000 - 70,000? – BobbyScon 1 hour ago
Whether any investment makes good financial sense depends on a few factors - let's see how this project lines up:

(1) What are the projected revenues from the investment?

  • Looks like you have an expectation of how much this will earn you. Is that based on an actual scientific assessment of how much sunlight would hit your proposed installation area? Make sure you aren't simply assuming the energy output based on, for example, a salesperson telling you what to expect.

  • Do you have actual contracted rates to sell back to your local utility company? This is going to be very jurisdiction dependent. Best case scenario would be a guarantee to buy back electricity at the same cost to use it [meaning they can't undercut what they would pay you compared to what they charge a regular customer].

(2) What are the projected expenses to cover the investment?

  • Installation you have listed as 5-7k, but does that include the land needed to install it? Perhaps you are installing this on the roof of your house - is that the best way to get sunlight based on direction you face? Is it legal in your municipality to have a structure added like that? Are there permits you might need to buy? Would you need to re-shingle your roof in anticipation of having these installed?

  • Maintenance will be the big question - do you have assurance over what long-term maintenance will cost? [especially - has this company / technology been around long enough to even know that?]

(3) What are the risks / how likely is your projected outcome?

  • If you can't get any firm answers on some of the above, then what is the likelihood you are correct? If your revenues are not so guaranteed, you should consider reducing the projected impact of having them.

  • In a 'worst case scenario' where for whatever reason you are unable to sell the power back to the grid, would this produce more power than you need personally? Would you need to buy some large batteries to store energy, and how long would it take to pay off that additional cost?

(4) What is the 'opportunity cost' of spending that money initially?

  • You could take that same 5k and invest it, maybe even buying shares in a diversified renewable energy company. Perhaps that has a lower risk, or a higher risk, and a lower return, or a higher return, than doing it yourself. But it would be less of a headache, too.

  • You could also use that 5k for 'regular' investing, in a diversified index fund or similar, and earn something that way.

  • The point is that if you project that your solar panels would earn you, say, 5% a year, and the stock market could earn you, say, 7% a year, you need to consider if this is higher risk than the stock market.

  • In your case, since you plan on doing a software engineering project 'down the road', installing this solar project would cost you 5k that you could even just use to immediately start funding your project.

And, specifically for something like renewable energy: (5) Are there any government incentives / restrictions to consider?

  • It is quite possible your government could give you some type of tax credit for installing renewable energy equipment. That could be a big impact to the profitability of the idea.

At the end of all the above, from a strictly financial perspective, the simplest mechanical way to figure out the $ impact would be: how many years until the investment pays for itself. My understanding of solar projects is that majority of the cost is simply installation, and they can be mostly self-sufficient as long as: (a) little snowfall occurs in your area; and (b) you can very easily sell energy back to the utility grid without negotiating.

In short, how much energy do you expect to produce, what is the price to sell it back to the grid, and therefore how much do you expect to earn per year? Once you know the annual earnings of the investment, consider how many years it would take to pay for itself, and how many years you should expect the panels to last. If it pays for itself in 5 years, and lasts 20 years, for example, that would be one way to see this as valuable investment.

As usual, Bacon's answer is excellent. I'd like to direct some feedback to the data you specifically provided.

Your anticipated cost of the solar power system is 5000€ - 7000€ and you expect to earn 300€ - 500€ per month. If that was a legitimate expectation, I believe everyone would go and make the same investment and Greece would have more solar panels than square meters to place them. Sign me up!

I don't know the power and solar markets in Greece, but I can't imagine it's so drastically different than the US that you would be able to earn that kind of monthly income compared to such a low up-front cost. In the US, the average cost for a 6kW solar system is somewhere around $15500, or 13000€. This is enough to cover the power needs of an average home and maybe put a small amount back into the grid. US power companies rarely offer to pay cash out for what you put back in, but will give credits to your account so when you don't produce enough to cover the home, you might not go out of pocket. Let's call the average monthly power cost $200 when looking at a whole year, that means we would need to go up to a 15+kW system to generate the lowest end of the monthly earnings you suggest. (Apologies, I don't know the power measurement conversions to provide an equivalent system size for Greece.)

  • Though I will use the solar panel for just selling it without consuming the power I produce. – Dimitrios Desyllas 30 mins ago
  • One point to add - I think most of the US is one of the jurisdictions where there is not a government mandate to allow consumers to sell power back to utility companies at equal cost. In jurisdictions where that is possible, solar panels can make a lot more sense, because you don't need to buy the (very expensive) battery to store it for personal use. Not sure on the situation in Greece, or what the power costs are there. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 10 mins ago

