Right now I have a good income from my software engineering job and want to supplement that with a small solar power plant (costing between 5000€ - 7000€) and sell power to the grid.

I would be happy if I could earn 300 - 500€ per month (which is a typical wage in Greece, but way less than my current income). AFAIK a typical ROI is in 5 years on a typical solar power plant.

Do you think it is a good idea to use this approach, so I can have an income not based upon software engineering?

My idea is to have small steady income from selling electricity, so I can use this income to fund a future software project I want to start.

Though my plan may have some drawbacks:

Maintenance: Usually how much is the maintenance cost for a solar power unit? ROI: Does a typical solar power plant take 5 years to pay for itself?

The unit will be installed in Greece.