In the far future I plan to create my own software project, hence I need funds to do that. Right now I have a good income from my job therefore I thought to set up a small solar power plant (costing between 5000€ - 7000€) and sell power to the grid.

Do you think it is a good idea to use this approach, so I can have an income not based upon software engineering?

My idea is to have small steady income from selling electricity, so I can use this income to find any necessity the software project needs (eg. hiring a software engineer) so I can develop it.

Though my plan may have some drawbacks:

Maintainance: Usually how much maintainance costs for a solar power unit? ROI: Usually how much takes to get my money back?

The unit will be installed on Greece.