If I am running a business with several departments, what would be the generally accepted way of assigning employee-related costs like payroll, benefits, etc. to cost centers? For example, would 401K matching be assigned to a single Benefits cost center? Or would the 401K matching paid to Housekeeping employees be assigned to the Housekeeping cost center, while the 401K matching paid to Maintenance employees be assigned to the Maintenance cost center?
Not on topic for this site, but best practice to allow for better decision making is to tie expenses as directly to their originating source as possible. If division A operates at a 100k a year profit, but 401k matching costs are 120k, then it would really be helpful to see this as a 20k loss for division A instead! – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 mins ago