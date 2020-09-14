Consider these two warrants. Both have the same underlying stock and the same exercise price, but still they have different fair value, and different stock price. Why? Especially I do not understand why the fair value is shown differently. Can someone explain this?

Underlying stock: Infineon. Current Rate: 24.52 EUR

Exercise Price: 23.80 EUR

Last trading date is Sep 17, 2020

Fair Value is shown as 0.49 EUR, and stock price is 0.60 EUR