Consider these two warrants. Both have the same underlying stock and the same exercise price, but still they have different fair value, and different stock price. Why? Especially I do not understand why the fair value is shown differently. Can someone explain this?
- Underlying stock: Infineon. Current Rate: 24.52 EUR
- Exercise Price: 23.80 EUR
- DE000JC1JE71 (https://www.teletrader.com/jp-morgan-call-23-8-ifx-18-09-2020/derivatives/details/tts-193229475)
- Last trading date is Sep 17, 2020
- Fair Value is shown as 0.49 EUR, and stock price is 0.60 EUR
- DE000JC1G474 (https://www.teletrader.com/jp-morgan-call-23-8-ifx-18-12-2020/derivatives/details/tts-193156378)
- Last trading date is Dec 17, 2020
- Fair Value is shown as 1.33 EUR, and stock price is 2.17 EUR