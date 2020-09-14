2

Consider these two warrants. Both have the same underlying stock and the same exercise price, but still they have different fair value, and different stock price. Why? Especially I do not understand why the fair value is shown differently. Can someone explain this?

  • Underlying stock: Infineon. Current Rate: 24.52 EUR
  • Exercise Price: 23.80 EUR
  1. DE000JC1JE71 (https://www.teletrader.com/jp-morgan-call-23-8-ifx-18-09-2020/derivatives/details/tts-193229475)
  • Last trading date is Sep 17, 2020
  • Fair Value is shown as 0.49 EUR, and stock price is 0.60 EUR
  1. DE000JC1G474 (https://www.teletrader.com/jp-morgan-call-23-8-ifx-18-12-2020/derivatives/details/tts-193156378)
  • Last trading date is Dec 17, 2020
  • Fair Value is shown as 1.33 EUR, and stock price is 2.17 EUR
Warrants are like options. They have a market price and a premium which decreases as time passes. The longer the time until the expiration, the greater the price.

  • okay, and why is the fair value different? – askolotl 54 mins ago
  • The fair value may include the time value. Intrinsic value would exclude the time value. – Chris W. Rea 26 mins ago

