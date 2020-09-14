I’m trying to create a family expense reporting spreadsheet that looks like this:

Our current version as above is an Excel PivotTable.The data starts life as column of expenses with a date and a category as exported from expensify:

I have a category table that rolls up each category into a the hierarchy displayed in the first table. So far so good. The original picture is just the expense table, joined with the hierarchy and then displayed in a pivot table.

The problem is that excel pivot table has pretty hard limits on the formatting that I can get around. If I make changes i.e. make certain sections larger etc they will get wiped out the next time the pivot table gets refreshed. Also Excel doesn’t make it easy to expand the range of the pivot table – every month I have to go and change the data source to account for the new rows added. I want a solution I could hand to someone who isn’t technical and trust it would help them.

Short of spinning up my own programming skills and building a reporting platform where can I find a tool that allows me to report on two data tables, with a join condition and have a high degree of flexibility in the report formatting, all while maintaining the cross-tab style above. This shouldn’t be impossible, however my searches so far lead me down the rabbit hole of enterprise grade business intelligence tools. I really don’t want to learn another BI tool (I used to write them for a living).

Where can I find a simple solution?