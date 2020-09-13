When I read finance textbooks, I read things like "assume that the risk-free rate is equal to the yield on 30-year government bonds", "the government bond earns at the risk-free rate", "the cash is invested in a risk-free asset... such as government bonds", etc.

Are government bonds really risk-free? I find this hard to believe, especially for long-term government bonds (e.g. 30-year bonds). I also find it hard to believe that this applies to all government bonds of the world. In any given government's jurisdiction, isn't there some risk of natural disasters, societal collapse, revolution, conquest, etc.?

If government bonds are not risk-free, should the "risk-free rate" be lower than the yield on 30-year government bonds?