For long-term investments (some part of it 10+ or even for retirement 30+), what is the next things closer to government bonds that are almost as safe as them but with some return?

The problem with gov bonds in Europe/US is obvious. Although the safety is appreciate, the return, even in the long term, is as close to 0% as you can get.

For long-term investments even the compound interest won't amount to much.

Is there an alternative that would generate reliably interests above 1% and let the investor sleep at night?

High quality corporate bonds would generally be next in line. AAA corporate bonds are yielding a bit over 1.5% at the moment.

Of course, if you are holding a bond (corporate or government) and interest rates rise, the value of your bond will decrease. If you are holding an individual bond, you're free to hold it until maturity to ensure that your principal is safe (though worth less because of inflation). If you are holding a bond fund (far more common for individual investors), the fund may end up selling bonds before maturity and realize some losses in order to move the capital to higher yielding bonds. If that causes you to lose sleep at night, you need to be aware of that.

