For long-term investments (some part of it 10+ or even for retirement 30+), what is the next things closer to government bonds that are almost as safe as them but with some return?

The problem with gov bonds in Europe/US is obvious. Although the safety is appreciate, the return, even in the long term, is as close to 0% as you can get.

For long-term investments even the compound interest won't amount to much.

Is there an alternative that would generate reliably interests above 1% and let the investor sleep at night?