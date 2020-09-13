There are a large number of complex and often unknown reasons that markets move up, down or sideways, but if we were to prioritize some of them as the order of importance, would this list be accurate?

1-Severe world event/news/disaster, etc.

2-Economic data (jobless claims, unemployment, Consumer Confidence, etc)

3-Trend reversals

4-Huge Volume Sells/Buys, indicating large players/institutional players.

5-Extreme Optimism/Pessimism shown by common indicators

6-Extreme Options Put/Call ratios

etc..

In short what I want to get at, is that How can we tell with a large degree of certainty that a trend is about to be reversed, Or a current blip is simply a minor pullback? Do you really trust the Candles (Daily/weekly/monthly)? or All conditions 2,3,5,6 from above have to be met? How do we distinguish between the two?

Also note mass psychology is very critical. I find the markets behave just like a single human does. Say a fight breaks out between partners, it almost never goes back to normal status quo right away and a period of healing is required. This literally applies to the markets as well. so that time-component is critical. But looking at it technically also, the crux of my question is what really determines a Trend reversal, and I think trend is most critical in markets. (note also that there's always a bias towards the upward trend, which is also shown by the historical put/call ratio.)