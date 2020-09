So I've set up a limited company (in England and Wales) and I want to sell some of the equipment I bought for this company prior to incorporation so that I can claim back the VAT.

However, there's not enough money in the business at the moment to actually pay me for these so I want to just record this as being paid into my director's loan account.

How would I go about recording this properly?

I use Sage Business Cloud so specific advice would be great.