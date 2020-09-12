I’m confused about which formula I should be using for this CFA question. The two methods I've tried end up with really similar results. I’ve got annualized 1 year forward rates and the question asks for the spot rate today if a 3 year loan begins at the end of year 1. The forward rates provided are: year 1 = 2.9, year 2=3.4, year 3 = 5.6, year 4 = 6.3.

I’ve attempted to solve this using two formulas, but I can’t tell which one of these is the right one to use (or if I’m not on the right track at all)? The first way I tried is to skip the first year forward rate (since the 3 year loan starts at the end of year 1) and calculate the spot rate r4 using: =(((1+0.034)(1+0.056)(1+0.063))^(1/3))-1 = 5.09% The second formula I tried calculates spot rate r4 using: ((1+r1)(1+f(1,3))^3)^(1/4)-1 = (((1+0.029)(1+0.056)^3))^(1/4)-1 = 4.92%. Thanks for your thoughts.