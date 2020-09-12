0

Sometimes call buyers swing for the fences really close to expiration if the underlying is rocketing upward on big news but still far far below the strike price.

A recent example is MSFT 275 calls expiring 8/28.

The stock surged hard in the morning on 8/27 (the day before expiration).

Even at the peak of the surge, the underlying was still 19% below the strike.

There were no earnings announcements or ex dividend dates on the horizon. (both happened in the couple of weeks prior to the surge)

If I short the morning push on 8/27 near the peak (around 75¢)... can I safely ride this thing down into the 5¢-10¢ range without worrying too much about early assignment (or absence of sellers)?

Your question is like asking, is it safe to cross the train tracks? Sure, if you don't get hit by a train.

Here's a similar situation. MSFT closed yesterday near $204 which was about 18% less than the $250 strike. The 9/18 $250 call closed at 9 cents bid. If you sell that call, how are you going to ride that down into the 5¢-10¢ range?

Even worse, it has 7 days until expiration. Implied volatility on 8/27 was about where it is now so the 8/28 options were comparative to yesterday's options. And given that your set up was 2 days before expiration, where's the meat on this?

Here are two old market clichés about selling naked options:

  • It's like collecting pennies in front of a steamroller

  • Most of the time you eat peanuts and sometimes you sh*t like an elephant

  • Thanks for the quick response, but this is not a similar comparison. The setup is: surging on the day before expiration but still unrealistically below the strike. the surge allows the call writer the opportunity to short at a high price. – Greg 28 mins ago
  • If I can sell an OTM call today that is 40 points OTM and the premium received is 50 cents, does it matter if the stock rose $1 yesterday or rose $10 yesterday? It's still the same 50 cents. In terms of potential profit and risk, the surge is irrelevant unless it drove implied volatility higher, thereby driving the call's premium higher (it did not). You are right that it is not a similar comparison. That's because your set up has less than 2 days until expiration and my 9 cent premium example has 7 days until expiration. So your situation would be even worse than the example I offered. – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago

