Sometimes call buyers swing for the fences really close to expiration if the underlying is rocketing upward on big news but still far far below the strike price.

A recent example is MSFT 275 calls expiring 8/28.

The stock surged hard in the morning on 8/27 (the day before expiration).

Even at the peak of the surge, the underlying was still 19% below the strike.

There were no earnings announcements or ex dividend dates on the horizon. (both happened in the couple of weeks prior to the surge)

If I short the morning push on 8/27 near the peak (around 75¢)... can I safely ride this thing down into the 5¢-10¢ range without worrying too much about early assignment (or absence of sellers)?