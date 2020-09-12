Who uses Dark pool to trade? Are these large institutions or wealthy, private traders/investors? I see couple of indexes tracking them (DIX/GEX). But if Dark Pool trades do not go through the normal exchanges, where/how do they interchange? They are legal? How/when did they come about. Also are they considered the "Smart money"? So in effect, if they put large blocks of purchases or sales, they do not get listed on a level-2 or 3 quotes at all? and no one can tell what went through? I know some sites charge for this data and make it available in real time. Is this true? And does anyone think the knowledge of these can have advantageous benefits at all? -Thanks