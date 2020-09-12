Suppose you are expecting (for example) to buy a 1M house in cash. Before you find the house, you keep the 1M in four different bank accounts with 250K each in order for them to be FDIC insured (this is in the US). But when you actually buy the house, do you have to first put the money into a single account, or can you pay from the different bank accounts all at once? I'm not sure if it's paranoid to have 1M in well-established bank like Chase or Citibank for a few days. On the other hand, I don't know if would cause any problems to try to coordinate moving the money from four different banks at once. Presumably people frequently pay this (or more) for houses in cash, so is there a standard way to deal with this issue?