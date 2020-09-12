Couple of questions:

I noticed even though SPX and SPY track the S&P Index (I realize latter is an ETF and 10x lower), yet the options prices (for a particular chain that I observed today) are not exact, (similar and close yes, but not to the dot 10x different as they should be). Why's that?

Does anyone know of an online live options calculator (particularly for S&P or SPY) that takes into account that I don't have to enter volatility and interest rates (it pre-populates those) and calculates the black-Scholes on the fly?

Thanks, Steve