I am looking to invest some income that is currently sitting in my checking account and I've been interviewing fiduciaries. I just got off the phone with somebody who takes 1% of my portfolio's value every year, but in return, they are "non-discretionary," and always looking for ways to rebalance my portfolio.

This made me feel uncomfortable, but I'm not sure why. Maybe it's because I don't trust a human being to be able to "time of the market," and choosing when and how to rebalance seems like a form of "timing the market" to me. If this is ill-informed, let me know how I'm thinking about this the wrong way.