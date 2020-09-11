0

I am looking to invest some income that is currently sitting in my checking account and I've been interviewing fiduciaries. I just got off the phone with somebody who takes 1% of my portfolio's value every year, but in return, they are "non-discretionary," and always looking for ways to rebalance my portfolio.

This made me feel uncomfortable, but I'm not sure why. Maybe it's because I don't trust a human being to be able to "time of the market," and choosing when and how to rebalance seems like a form of "timing the market" to me. If this is ill-informed, let me know how I'm thinking about this the wrong way.

| improve this question | |
  • 1
    Sounds like you need to ask more questions. What anyone here considers "rebalancing" may or may not line up with what the fiduciary means. – glibdud 1 hour ago
  • @glibdud I wasn't aware that was ambiguous and wish I knew at the time. But he used an example on the phone: If investments in US markets improve, rebalance the portfolio by selling some of that off and investing in external markets that aren't doing as well (sell high, buy low). Of course, this was just an example. What kind of questions should I ask? – Clueless Investor 1 hour ago
  • Why do you fear "timing the market"? Some people say rebalancing means you are forced to sell high and buy low. You are timing the market in way that you are profiting. – Bernhard Döbler 15 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.