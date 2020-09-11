As title, I am curious how do IB calculate the their Current Maintenance Margin and Current Initial Margin, and why is the both having same value?
I am having all stock account. If further info is needed, I will provide.
Thanks
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
As title, I am curious how do IB calculate the their Current Maintenance Margin and Current Initial Margin, and why is the both having same value?
I am having all stock account. If further info is needed, I will provide.
Thanks