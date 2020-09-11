1

I noticed that some financial instruments have lottery-like payoffs. If that is really the case, I am planning to play the "lottery" using financial instruments instead of the lotteries organized by the gambling industry. Reasons for doing so:

  • Transaction costs for financial instruments appear to be smaller than the "house-take" (vigorish) taken by lottery operators.
  • There is a far larger selection of financial instruments than there are lotteries.
  • Flexibility: I can easily mix and match instruments, and choose the time I receive my payoffs.
  • Associating with the financial industry is more respectable than associating with the gambling industry.

By "lottery-like payoffs", I mean:

  • If I lose, I lose only the small amount I bet;
  • If I win, I win big.

I do not care about the direction of the market; I just want lottery-like payoffs that can replace the lotteries organized by the gambling industry.

At the moment, I have identified far out-of-the-money options as having lottery-like payoffs. Am I correct? If so, I need to make an informed judgement on whether to favor puts or calls. Is there any significant difference between the payoff distributions of far OTM puts and far OTM calls?

Besides far OTM options, are there any other easily-accessible financial instruments with lottery-like payoffs?

  • Good question, particularly as you directly call it 'gambling', and don't make the common mistake that this is just another form of 'investing'. Slight redirection for you to consider - depending on your jurisdiction, the 'house take' for a lottery is often funding specific programs, so while not a 'donation', funding from lotteries can go towards some worthwhile initiatives [hospital funding in Canada is sometimes supplemented by lotteries, as one example]. Whether this is a net good or not is another question, just something to consider. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 14 mins ago
  • Why not just visit a casino and play roulette? The house edge (i.e. fee they take) is only ~3%, so just bet on any particular number for a 1/37 chance to x36 your money. If you want an even higher payout and the casino's cap is sufficiently large, repeat with your winnings. – Willi Fischer 5 mins ago
  • @WilliFischer I don't like to visit casinos. I prefer staying at home. A house edge of 3% is high in comparison with the fees charged by stock brokerage firms. I may also want to automate parts of the gambling process, which is not possible in casinos. – user102086 3 mins ago

