house net income: $2,144,000 (primary residence, sold Aug2020)
basis: $888,xxx (bought in 1998)
= net profit of $1,256,xxx
less 500k IRS exclusion = $756,xxx
long term cap gain rate 20%
so, Fed tax owed = $151,xxx
Correct?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
house net income: $2,144,000 (primary residence, sold Aug2020)
basis: $888,xxx (bought in 1998)
= net profit of $1,256,xxx
less 500k IRS exclusion = $756,xxx
long term cap gain rate 20%
so, Fed tax owed = $151,xxx
Correct?