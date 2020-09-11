0

house net income: $2,144,000 (primary residence, sold Aug2020)
basis: $888,xxx (bought in 1998)
= net profit of $1,256,xxx
less 500k IRS exclusion = $756,xxx
long term cap gain rate 20%

so, Fed tax owed = $151,xxx

Correct?

