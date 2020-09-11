I moved to Budapest and rent my home since I started working, now I have enough savings for down payment so if I want to buy my own home in the area with a loan I can do it now.

The goal is get to get my own debt-free home in the shortest amount of time possible.

So I'm at a decision point now, if all else is equal which is better?

Use my savings as down payment and take a home loan and buy a home right now. And it becomes debt-free once the loan is paid off.

Keep renting and continue saving and investing money until I have enough money to buy a home without any loan, so it's debt free after the purchase.

Most people who buy a home takes the loan. Does this mean taking a loan is always the best option? Is there a tipping point, where it's better to just save up the full price while renting and move into own home once you have all the money?

In my case I consider myself a relatively high earner and I'm able to save and invest about 2-3 times more money than what the rent costs (each month), if that matters.