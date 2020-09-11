0

I moved to Budapest and rent my home since I started working, now I have enough savings for down payment so if I want to buy my own home in the area with a loan I can do it now.

The goal is get to get my own debt-free home in the shortest amount of time possible.

So I'm at a decision point now, if all else is equal which is better?

  • Use my savings as down payment and take a home loan and buy a home right now. And it becomes debt-free once the loan is paid off.

  • Keep renting and continue saving and investing money until I have enough money to buy a home without any loan, so it's debt free after the purchase.

Most people who buy a home takes the loan. Does this mean taking a loan is always the best option? Is there a tipping point, where it's better to just save up the full price while renting and move into own home once you have all the money?

In my case I consider myself a relatively high earner and I'm able to save and invest about 2-3 times more money than what the rent costs (each month), if that matters.

It is better to buy your home now if your interest (only interest and not paying down the principal) you are paying is lower then your rent.

The reasoning behind it is that with the rent you are paying now you can probably pay interest plus some of the principal, which shortens the time to get your home debt-free. Otherwise you have to pay rent to somebody else and save for the whole amount ultimately taking longer to reach the full amount of the home.

I doubt there is a one size fits all answer to your question but I would like to offer some counter arguments to the idea of not taking a mortgage.

  • Interest rates are currently at historic lows and will most likely continue to be for the next few years, making the cost of borrowing relatively inexpensive.
  • While house prices can and do decrease sometimes, I would wager that house price increases will be much greater than interest rates. Current economic conditions due to the pandemic may alter the "normal" real estate markets behavior, however.

As for the tipping point, the New York Times has an interesting rent-or-buy calculator. The accuracy of that calculator of course depends on a lot of assumptions, so getting your inputs right is of great importance, especially if you are close to the tipping point.

Most people who buy a home takes the loan. Does this mean taking a loan is always the best option?

No, but it gets you into a home now and most people are impatient.

The fastest way to get into a debt-free home is to rent as cheaply as possible, save money as fast as possible and buy a home for cash. You can even "snowball" this by buying a very cheap home and saving what you would have paid on a mortgage until you can buy a bigger home for cash.

The same principle works for cars, too, although you can buy a decent car for much cheaper than even the smallest home. Buy a cheap car, save up like mad for a few years, and buy a nicer car for cash.

  • This is only true if the rent you are paying is lower the the interest payment – Thomas 22 mins ago

