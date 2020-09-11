TL;DR: I want to move to the EU from the U.K. and keep the same pay (though not a Euro-using destination.) Is this possible?

I’m living and working in the U.K. but want to move to an EU country. I would like to retain my pay level but my understanding is that if I continue working for the same employer I need to find a position in the company within the destination country. I also believe that I would likely have to, essentially, be employed within that country and as such my pay would be based on the pay structure there. Because of this, I assume, I would have to earn local rates as dictated by the local market.

Assuming I can relocate is there any precedence for retaining the origin country/market pay scale/grade when an employee continues the same job but in a different country?