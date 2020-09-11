According to the Wikipedia article on technical analysis:

Technical analysis is an analysis methodology for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume.

In most markets, past market data including price and volume information is readily available. In the USA, bond price and volume information collected by FINRA's TRACE facility is widely distributed to data vendors and is viewable by retail investors on FINRA's website. Consider the 10+ year price chart for PepsiCo Inc 5.500% 2040-01-15 callable bond (CUSIP: 713448BP2):

The bond's price chart allows the use of technical analysis by overlaying trend lines, moving averages, support and resistance lines on the chart. And yet I only hear about the use of technical analysis for stocks, futures, commodities and currencies (forex). There aren't many articles or books about technical analysis for bonds.

Why isn't technical analysis commonly used for bonds, even though all the data required for technical analysis is available? Is it because technical analysis doesn't "work" for bonds as well as it does for other kinds of securities? Is there something fundamentally different about bonds that makes technical analysis ineffective?