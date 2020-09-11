0

I am trying to better understand how shares work from a mathematical perspective. I am curious about how stocks work with companies to better understand how they work. Here is an example:

Let's say the number of shares of a company is 100. Person A owns 20 shares and person B owns 80 shares of a 10 dollar stock.

Q1) Person A sells one share and no one buys it. Does that mean the company has 99 shares where person B owns 0.8(100-1)=79.2 dollars and person A owns 0.2(100-1)=19.8 dollars? Or does the number of shares of a company always remain the same and something else happens? I think the share price would go down but not sure how.

Q2) Also, let's say person C buys a share and no one sells. I believe the stock price for person A would go up in this process but again am not sure how. How would you determine how much person A owns for a total amount of his 20 shares?

Q3) Let's say person A sells one share. Then, person C buys it. Would that mean the stock price moves up?

Q4) Can a company move a stock up and down? Here they start out with a $1000 market cap. If the company decides to spend $30 dollars, that means the amount person A owns will be 0.2(1000-30)=194 dollars. But then say the company makes 50 dollars of revenue spending that $30 dollars. When does that money get allocated to the shareholder person A, so that way he owns 0.2(1000-30+50)=204 dollars?

This is not possible. For each seller, there must be a buyer.

Q2) Also, let's say person C buys a share and no one sells.

The same.

Q3) Let's say person A sells one share. Then, person C buys it. Would that mean the stock price moves up?

Here the dynamic of the market comes in play:

Assume, A places a limit sell order of $10.10. C places a market order (to buy at any price). Then A sells to C at $10.10.

If C doesn't want to buy at any price, they place a limit buy order instead, e. g. for $9.90. In this case, nothing happens. But then everyone has the opportunity to either sell for $9.90 (to C) or to buy for $10.10 (form A). The "current" price is usually the last price at which a deal has taken place.

Q4) Can a company move a stock up and down? Here they start out with a $1000 market cap. If the company decides to spend $30 dollars, that means the amount person A owns will be 0.2(1000-30)=194 dollars. But then say the company makes 50 dollars of revenue spending that $30 dollars. When does that money get allocated to the shareholder person A, so that way he owns 0.2(1000-30+50)=204 dollars?

In this case, the company doesn't wilfully move the price, But the "real" value of the company changes, and so does the "real value" of the shares. Person A still owns 20 shares (assuming they didn't sell them), but as the company now has a value of $1020, each share has a current value of $10.20. But that's not to say that the price which can be obtained follows this movement. Maybe the shareholders (the public) isn't aware of the fact that the company's value has increased, or they don't consider it relevant, or whatever.

Anyway, the incentive for a buyer (e. g. C) to pay more for a share is greater if the company has a higher value, so they likely will place a buy order for $10.20 or maybe $10.25.

