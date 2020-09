This news about the Tesla stock came yesterday. The stock rose to 8% and then retreated. The following is the story.

My question is, what caused the stock to retreat other than a reason of a seller sold the stocks? Is it by a computer algorithm automatically adjusted before a few seconds before the real buying took place?

News: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/telsas-stock-pares-gains-after-briefly-passing-first-key-fibonacci-retracement-level-2020-09-10