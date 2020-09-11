In Germany there are only a few H2 gas stations. Why do they all have the same price? Why is the free market disabled here? Which law is responsible and why it was created?
AFAIK it is not a question of Law, but there is only one Company that has gas stations (H2 Mobility) so the usual price fluctuation of the petrol stations is not present. – Daniel 2 hours ago
seems like a big leap from "they have the same price" to "the free market is disabled" – user253751 2 hours ago
Currently only one company builds, maintains and operates these H2 Stations.
Its the H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG which in turn are six companies (Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde, OMV, Shell and TOTAL).
So its not a law and more market dynamics as it is a monopoly.