1

In Germany there are only a few H2 gas stations. Why do they all have the same price? Why is the free market disabled here? Which law is responsible and why it was created?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Maik is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • AFAIK it is not a question of Law, but there is only one Company that has gas stations (H2 Mobility) so the usual price fluctuation of the petrol stations is not present. – Daniel 1 hour ago
  • seems like a big leap from "they have the same price" to "the free market is disabled" – user253751 29 mins ago
3

Currently only one company builds, maintains and operates these H2 Stations.

Its the H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG which in turn are six companies (Air Liquide, Daimler, Linde, OMV, Shell and TOTAL).

So its not a law and more market dynamics as it is a monopoly.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Maik is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.