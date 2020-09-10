I'm currently invested in an ETF. As I understand it, neither I nor my broker see its dividend. We just wake up on the payment day and see that the unit price of the ETF has moved more than we'd expect from the movements of the market, and that's that. Our unit number doesn't increase and we don't get any special notices. On dividend day, we don't get told anything more than what we do on any other market day. The unit price gets reported, and that's it. I believe this to be one such fund, as presented by a fairly typical broker.

Assuming that what I've said is accurate, why does the ex-dividend date matter to anyone? It seems that the only change that happens on the dividend date is that the unit price moves, so as far as I can tell, there shouldn't be any difference between someone who buys at price x a week before the ex-dividend date and someone else who also buys at price x a week after. Because they both hold units on the dividend date, it appears obvious to me that they will both benefit from the increase in unit price on that day, independent of when they bought.