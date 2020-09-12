You may have a poor economic outlook for the future, but with most 401K plans you can choose your investments. You can sell all your stock and bond funds and move to a cash account or a treasury fund account. Also you can direct future investments into such accounts including your company match.

Doing this you will likely earn a small amount of interest but are likely to lose money when considering inflation. However, some make this choice because it is better then stocks losing far more.

The key thing to remember about 401Ks is there are two components. What your money is invested in today, and where future investments will be deployed. Both of those areas need to be set where you desire.

You can simply "opt out" of a 401K by not contributing anything. However some employers still put in for their employees even if they do not contribute. There seems like genuine fear of you being invested in the market. As a stock holder you have no liability other than your own investment. While investors in companies like Enron may have lost their investment they were not and could not be sued for the company's fraudulent practices.

If you are young down markets, especially in a 401K, are great opportunities to buy. You won't need the money for years and the markets are very likely to recover.