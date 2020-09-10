0

Based on the current volatile climate unfavorably forecasting the future of brick and mortar retail stores facing continued lost revenue, the unprecedented growth of eCommerce, and to further damper retail sales the emergence of COVID 19, I was considering the OPT OUT option regarding my company matched 401 K.

The Question is: While still employed with that company can I opt out, or do you have to leave the company? What happens to the funds they matched if I OPT OUT, versus leaving the company? At the end of the day do I take the money and run or take my chances on losing it all if the company ends up closing all its stores TAKING into account the down sizing has already begun. The boss suggests I just do not pay into MY 401K anymore, well that is half the answer.

    By OPT OUT do you mean just forfeiting your match altogether? That seems unwise since it's basically free money. If it becomes worthless by the time you vest then you still haven't lost anything. Is your match in company stock or can you choose other investments that are less likely to go to zero? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
  • Don't panic. If you think markets will crash, move more (or even all) of your 401k money into the most conservative option available. – gaefan 1 hour ago
  • OK 401 pros / cons The policy of a company dictates the terms of the 401 true or false.OPT OUT means just that I want out and how much percentage of the matched and contributed funds do I receive..OR do I have to leave company for the company matched entitlement. Again if the company looks like the Titanic , knowing there is no life boats for your money what is your best options. Move it our lose it , Or let it ride and hope for a happy ending .Now as far as free money how do I get this free money into my hands rather than compiling in an account were I might or might not receive pay out. – Mark Carter 19 mins ago
  • money.stackexchange.com/questions/69713/… may be relevant. The question looks at loan payoffs but the answers generically describe things like cash flow that may help you – Freiheit 6 mins ago
The money in the 401K is your money. The solvency of your employer doesn't matter. Where you work doesn't matter, its your money.

A 401k match is a good benefit, your employer increases your pay by some amount to match your 401k contribution and puts that money into your 401k.

If you need money to pay down debt or expect to be unemployed soon you should consider a few points:

  • Your employer has to pay for the match, essentially giving you a small raise. They may fire you or lay out off soon, why wouldn't you take more money now while you can get it?
  • The 401k is still your money. Borrowing from your own 401k is possible, though there are some rules and costs involved (essentially you have to pay yourself back with interest). This can be a second or third tier safety net.
  • If your portion of the 401k contribution will make or break your budget for the month or if you are certain you'll need to borrow from your 401k, not making the contribution puts money in your pocket. This means your employer doesn't pay their match and you leave that money on the table.

In any case, if you have money in the 401k and you change jobs, that money is still yours and you can move it into another 401k or an IRA.

You may be able to "opt out" by not simply contributing, but some portion of your contribution may be mandatory/required. You'll have to check your employer's plan to determine if this is the case.

What happens to your employer's contributions also depends on the plan and whether there is a vesting period. If their contributions vest immediately, then it is your money as soon as it is contributed. If there is a vesting period, then some portion of may be your money, and you may lose some portion of it if you leave the company during the vesting period. Again, you'll have to check with your specific plan.

Whether you lose your money if your employer shuts down depends how you've invested it. If it's invested entirely in shares of your employer's stock, then yes, you would lose it all. If that is your concern, you should diversify your investments.

