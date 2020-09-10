Based on the current volatile climate unfavorably forecasting the future of brick and mortar retail stores facing continued lost revenue, the unprecedented growth of eCommerce, and to further damper retail sales the emergence of COVID 19, I was considering the OPT OUT option regarding my company matched 401 K.

The Question is: While still employed with that company can I opt out, or do you have to leave the company? What happens to the funds they matched if I OPT OUT, versus leaving the company? At the end of the day do I take the money and run or take my chances on losing it all if the company ends up closing all its stores TAKING into account the down sizing has already begun. The boss suggests I just do not pay into MY 401K anymore, well that is half the answer.