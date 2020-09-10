I just got an email from PayPal asking me to verify my account in order to be able to receive a payment someone sent me, which exceeds European legislation maximum amount for a non-verified user.

First thing I thought it was a phishing attack, so I didn't click on anything and went to PayPal site on the browser. And I can see the notification there as well.

I checked and the law demands identification of the receiver for sums that exceed 2500€. I'm not expecting any payments on PayPal, and can't see the identity of the sender because I didn't get the payment.

I'm pretty sure this is some kind of scam, does anyone know how it could work?

The only way I could think is they ask for the money back, I send it back (which I won't do) and then they fill a complaint to PayPal on the original transfer so they get it back, and PayPal charges me for that amount.