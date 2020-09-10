If a hypothetical stock index returns 100%, an ETF tracking the index might only return 99% because of ETF fees. This introduces tracking errors. Why don't index ETFs use leverage to offset the fees they charge, so that they could track their index more precisely? For instance, an index ETF could lever itself to 101%, with the 1% contributing to fees while the remaining 100% contributes to the precise tracking of the index. Why isn't this method used to eliminate tracking errors?