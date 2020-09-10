If a hypothetical stock index returns 100%, an ETF tracking the index might only return 99% because of ETF fees. This introduces tracking errors. Why don't index ETFs use leverage to offset the fees they charge, so that they could track their index more precisely? For instance, an index ETF could lever itself to 101%, with the 1% contributing to fees while the remaining 100% contributes to the precise tracking of the index. Why isn't this method used to eliminate tracking errors?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 4 times
-
Leverage amplifies risk, and that changes the investment vehicle. Leverage might reduce tracking error while stocks go up, but will increase the error when stocks go down. But funds do use techniques to reduce the impact of fees, e.g. using the income from securities lending. Lending also carries risk, but the risk now depends on the counterparty, not directly on market developments. – amon 8 mins ago