According to Is CFD a viable option for long-term trading?, CFDs are inappropriate for long-term investments because of financing fees and margin calls. This conclusion appears to be true if the CFD positions are using borrowed money (leverage). Suppose I do not use leverage to buy CFDs; I always use 100% margin. Does this make long-term investing viable using CFDs? What are the pitfalls when making long-term investments using leverage-free CFD positions?

Note: by "long-term", I mean an investment horizon of 1 to 10 years.