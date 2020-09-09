I live in the UK and am gathering information about stock market investment. I am not interested in day trading at this time. I became interested in stocks due to reading about news related to Tesla and their stocks. I want to have a decent understanding of the stock market and how to use it before I put any money in.

At this time I have a few questions which are as follows. I am trying to get answers to these from a UK perspective:

What are the costs to buy and sell shares e.g cost to register an account, make transactions e.t.c? How to know when to buy and when not to buy? How to know when to sell and when not to sell? Is the only option to buy from NASDAQ that only exists online or can one buy stocks from Tokyo or New York stock exchanges as well while being in UK?

The most important questions are: