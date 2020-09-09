I am a first time landlord in the United States. I am looking to rent out my Philadelphia, PA condo to two people. Two of the applicants (applying together) are promising in terms of their financials, credit report, background check, etc... however I am a bit confused by their relationship given their ages. Am I allowed to ask about their relationship to one another? I see it as somewhat relevant to me, as it potentially changes the dynamic if, for example, one of them loses their job. Can I ask this?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 38 times
-
Which US state? State law may be very relevant. – yoozer8 1 hour ago
-
4What answer could they give you that could change your yes-or-no decision? You already know they are prospective roommates, and you are going to make them joint and severally liable in the lease (right?) so I am not sure what other relationship information would change their dynamic with you in the event one of them loses their job. If they can't pay, they can't pay and you evict or work out an amendment that you can handle. – user662852 44 mins ago