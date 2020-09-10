I plan to buy some Chinese bond through Bond Connect.

Chinese bonds certainly pay better than most bond markets across the world at the moment. Not to mention that China's economy seems to be recovering. However, given mounting uncertainty on U.S.-China political stability and the upcoming U.S. election, what should I be especially cautious about in investing in Chinese bonds?

There's certainly a possibility that the U.S. might impose sanctions on China, but still I don't think it will go too far to the extent that the U.S. chokes off China's access to the USD, causing the crash of the bond market and the capital outflow control.

I somehow feel like buying Chinese sovereign bonds or investment-grade bonds in general could be a good investment in the coming year.

Please let me know your opinion on the prospect of Chinese bonds, especially given the political uncertainty and possible U.S. sanctions on China.