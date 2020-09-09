I plan to buy some Chinese bond through Bond Connect.

Chinese Bonds certainly pays better than most of the bond markets across the world for the moment. Not to mention that China's economy seems to be recovering.

However, given mounting uncertainty on Sino-Us political stability and the upcoming US election, what should I be especially cautious about in investing in Chinese Bonds? There's certainly a possibility that US might impose sanctions on China, but still I don't think it will go too far to the extent that US chokes off China's access to USD, causing the crash of bond market and the capital outflow control.

I somehow feel like buying Chinese sovereign bond or investment grade bond in general could be a good investment in the coming year.

Please let me know your opinion on the prospect of Chinese bond, especially given the political uncertainty and possible sanctions on China from the US.