0

I learned that a company cannot raise more funds than its authorized share capital. Then how come all the public companies have a market cap lot more than their declared authorized capital?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
sidekickbottom is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

The Authorized Capital only refers to the initial sale of stock to investors. It does not reflect the rise in value in the secondary market. That additional capital is owned by the investors, not the company.

It's designed to keep the company from issuing new equity capital (and diluting the ownership of existing shares) without shareholder authorization.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

sidekickbottom is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.