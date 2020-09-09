Background information

I have a "Cha-Ching Chequing Account" with Motive Financial in Canada.

Their website's fees page suggests:

If I use the Exchange ATM network, I can make unlimited free ATM withdrawals.

If I use another ATM network, such as Interac or Acculink: I can make two withdrawals a month without having to pay $1.50 to Motive. But the ATM owner might still charge me a "convenience fee".

TransferWise writes: "Free ATMs are rare in Canada". But I hope that some do exist. They can drive foot traffic to convenience stores or to bars. And they can save me from having to pay surcharges. :)

Perhaps there's some small member-run credit union or other small institution, somewhere in Canada, which hasn't instituted convenience fees. This source suggests that credit union ATMs might be less likely to charge convenience fees than bank ATMs.

I tried doing some Google searches, and looked at some forum threads, but did not find a clear answer to my question.

I know that I could instead get cash back from a store; but many stores limit this to $200 or less.

My question

I'm looking for a no-fee ATM in Canada. By this, I mean: an ATM which does not impose any surcharge or "convenience fee" upon out-of-network customers. Where can I find such an ATM? Preferably in Toronto.