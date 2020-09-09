What is Nasdaq Subscriber Agreement? What's the main content in simple English? The document is loaded with legal terms.
I wish to buy stocks and was forced to sign that document.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What is Nasdaq Subscriber Agreement? What's the main content in simple English? The document is loaded with legal terms.
I wish to buy stocks and was forced to sign that document.
I doubt anybody forced you to do anything.
Without knowing the specific agreement you're referring to, I assume you mean "Nasdaq User Agreement for Real-Time Quotes".
Basically, it lays out the terms and conditions pertaining to its market quotes, which are provided for personal non-professionnel use and without warranties.
If you can't be bothered to read/skim the document yourself, maybe you're not ready to start trading/investing...