﻿What is ﻿Nasdaq Subscriber Agreement? What's the main content in simple English? The document is loaded with legal terms.

I wish to buy stocks and was forced to sign that document.

I doubt anybody forced you to do anything.

Without knowing the specific agreement you're referring to, I assume you mean "Nasdaq User Agreement for Real-Time Quotes".

Basically, it lays out the terms and conditions pertaining to its market quotes, which are provided for personal non-professionnel use and without warranties.

If you can't be bothered to read/skim the document yourself, maybe you're not ready to start trading/investing...

