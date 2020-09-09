0

I am new in stock market, buying shares, selling them but I don't actually have the knowledge. I don't want any links to sites or videos. I need to read a book.

P.S. Book must be about equity market trading.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Bhaskar Vashishth is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Welcome to the PF&M StackExchange! As a rule, product recommendation request questions will be closed. There are too many books out there for this question to have a "1 right or best answer". Once you've found some books, feel free to post specific questions that the community can help you resolve or topics from the books you are having trouble understanding and need clarification on. – BobbyScon 12 mins ago

Your Answer

Bhaskar Vashishth is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.