so i don't understand the check I got. On the "pay to the order of" section, it writes my school's name. But on the "for" section it writes my name. So can I deposit this check to my bank account. Or do I have to give it my school and than what happens to my money?
3Who gave you the check? What is it for? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago
Most likely, the school can sign the check over to you. That way, they don't have to go through the trouble of cashing the check and then issuing you another check. – chepner 26 mins ago
If the check is intended to cover an expense you owe the school, they will probably credit you with a payment after they cash the check and it clears. – chepner 24 mins ago