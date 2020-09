How do you enter buying and selling ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) shares in gnucash?

For example, say one purchased 100 SHS of XYZ on 5/1/18, a grant date of 12/31/17, where the acquisition fair market value (FMV) was $10, acquired price $8, and a grant-date price of $7.

Also assume a 15% discount.

How do you make all these moving parts fit?