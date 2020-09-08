1

I am considering whether or not I should learn technical analysis after fundamental analysis. When I searched for "technical analysis" on internet forums to gauge whether or not it is worthwhile for me to learn, I noticed people saying that technical analysis involves astrology and tea leaf reading.

I was curious about this piece of information, so I searched further. I found that most connections between technical analysis and astrology seem revolve around William Delbert Gann and his trading methods. However, I was not able to find a connection between technical analysis and tea leaf reading.

I am new to this, so I may not have fully understood the implications of the use of astrology and tea leaf reading in technical analysis. As mentioned above, I know that technical analysis involves astrology, but I don't know how it involves reading tea leaves. Can someone explain how technical analysis uses astrology and tea leaf reading?

3

It doesn't literally involve astrology or tea leaf reading... While some people swear by it, technical analysis is often derided as pseudoscience, similar to astrology or tea leaf reading.

As it's relatively common, knowing the basic concepts gives you an idea what other market participants might be thinking, especially with regard to support/resistance levels but your milage may vary.

  • 1
    It is sarcasm and not literal? – user102086 10 mins ago
  • Yes, that's how I would read it. – 0xFEE1DEAD 6 mins ago

