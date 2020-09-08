I am considering whether or not I should learn technical analysis after fundamental analysis. When I searched for "technical analysis" on internet forums to gauge whether or not it is worthwhile for me to learn, I noticed people saying that technical analysis involves astrology and tea leaf reading.

I was curious about this piece of information, so I searched further. I found that most connections between technical analysis and astrology seem revolve around William Delbert Gann and his trading methods. However, I was not able to find a connection between technical analysis and tea leaf reading.

I am new to this, so I may not have fully understood the implications of the use of astrology and tea leaf reading in technical analysis. As mentioned above, I know that technical analysis involves astrology, but I don't know how it involves reading tea leaves. Can someone explain how technical analysis uses astrology and tea leaf reading?