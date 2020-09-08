0

How does Ameritrade determine the amount of the Mandatory Reorganization Fee for a reverse stock split by BIOC? I read a previous comment where the stockholder was charged $20 by Ameritrade several years back. How does it affect income taxes?

9/8/20 Ameritrade just took my account for a $38 reorganization fee for a reverse stock split. Somewhere I saw a comment that the stockholder has to receive advanced notice for the fee to be charged.

It is probably hidden somewhere but, while I knew BIOC was doing a reverse stock split, I don't recall seeing any Prior notice of the amount of the reorganization fee or even that a reorganization fee was going to be charged.

This is probably a Live & Learn experience but I would like to see a breakdown of how the $38 fee was calculated & justified. Is Ameritrade the only brokerage that charges a fee for reverse stock splits or do others charge also & are all of their fees in line with each other?

  • A quick google brings up Ameritrade's commissions and fees page where they list $38 as the fee for a Mandatory Reorganization, so no advance notification necessary. It's justified by its mere presence in their menu of charges. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago

